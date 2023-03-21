First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $187.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.