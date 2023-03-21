First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,974 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,261,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $184,369,000 after purchasing an additional 159,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.