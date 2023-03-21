First Hawaiian Bank Sells 806 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

