FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

