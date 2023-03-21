Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.