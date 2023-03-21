Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $74,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

