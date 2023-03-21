Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

