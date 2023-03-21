Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

