Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 671 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

