Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Foot Locker stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
