Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

