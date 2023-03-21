Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 65,218 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

