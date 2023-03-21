Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

