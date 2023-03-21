Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

