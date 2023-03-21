Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. MCIA Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 594,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.