Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

