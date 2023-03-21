Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

