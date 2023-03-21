Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415,290 Shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,290 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Core ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Core ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Adaptive Core ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RULE stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Adaptive Core ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

