Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $10.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,686,628 shares in the company, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 180,703 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,686,628 shares in the company, valued at $70,518,651.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,107,868 shares of company stock worth $26,339,999. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

