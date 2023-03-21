FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Northwest Pipe Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $313.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

