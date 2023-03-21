Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day moving average is $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

