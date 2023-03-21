Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

GNL opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

