Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.