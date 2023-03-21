Head to Head Analysis: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) versus Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neovasc and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,077.37% -78.98% -56.59% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Neovasc and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.55 million 31.44 -$24.89 million ($12.29) -2.38 Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 2.57 $20.95 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Neovasc on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, the company offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. The company also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

