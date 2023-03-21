Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,430 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sysco by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

