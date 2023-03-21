Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

