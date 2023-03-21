Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

