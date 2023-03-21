Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average is $403.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

