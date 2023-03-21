Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

