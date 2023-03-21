Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$557.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.41.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 161.14%. The firm had revenue of C$21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.80 million.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

