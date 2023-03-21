Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

INTC stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

