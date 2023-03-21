International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

