Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average is $403.72. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

