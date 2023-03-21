Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.72.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

