iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $397.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.