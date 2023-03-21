iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,725 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.