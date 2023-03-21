iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 261,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

