iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

