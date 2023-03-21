Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

OEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

