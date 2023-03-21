JOANN Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JOANN in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JOANN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

