JOANN Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JOANN in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JOANN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

JOANN Price Performance

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.