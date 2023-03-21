Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33,308 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

