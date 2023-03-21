Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 501.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.4 %

SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

