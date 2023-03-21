Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

