Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,950 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

