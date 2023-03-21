Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up 4.3% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

