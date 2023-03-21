Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.