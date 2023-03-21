Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 35.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Kirby by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

