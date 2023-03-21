LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

