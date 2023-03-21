LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

