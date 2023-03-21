LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $207,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

