LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 12,254 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.